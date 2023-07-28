Justin Thomas Would ‘Putt With A Shoe,’ Which Sums Up His Big-Time Woes On The Green

Videos by OutKick

Justin Thomas currently finds himself in arguably the worst slump of his professional career. The two-time major winner has been consistently inconsistent this season and without a big push over the next two weeks may miss out on the FedEx Cup playoffs.

While Thomas has been fine tee-to-green this season ranked 72nd in total driving and 40th in strokes gained: approach, it’s hard to climb up leaderboards when the putter isn’t working, which has been the case for JT all season long.

Justin Thomas would putt with a shoe if that meant the ball finding the hole more often. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Thomas currently sits 159th on Tour in strokes gained: putting and 192nd in three-putt avoidance. Given his ice-cold putting streak, Thomas elected to put a new putter in the bag for this week’s 3M Open, but made it clear he’d resort to putting with a shoe as long as it meant he’d get out of his putting slump.

“I’ve always said, I mean, I’ll putt with a shoe if it means I’ll make everything, as long as it’s a Scotty Cameron shoe. It’s something I feel comfortable with,” Thomas said after posting 2-under during Thursday’s opening round in Minnesota.

“Obviously to go back and forth just because of where we’re at in the season, but at the end of the day I’m obviously going to play with what I feel like is going to give me the best chance for success and good play, and that’s what I did and I still have faith in it.”

While Thomas was able to post a number in the red figures on Thursday, he still had a below-average day on the greens as he was 116th in the field in strokes gained: putting giving away 1.07 shots on the dance floor.

JT is hoping the new counterbalance putter he put in the bag this week catches fire over the next two weeks as he’s not only vying for a spot in the playoffs but for a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team as well.

