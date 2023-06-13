Videos by OutKick

Amongst the NFL’s greatest rivalries, the Bears and Packers sit near or at the top. Green Bay and Chicago, separated by just over 200 miles, are two midwest fanbases that simply do not get along.

Not only are those in the stands at odds over the NFC East rivalry, as are the players.

Aaron Rodgers was very vocal toward Bears fans during another dominant Packers win in 2021. The four-time MVP was never afraid to let his feelings toward the Chicago fanbase be heard.

Now, two years later, Rodgers is in New York. A new era of the rivalry will begin with Justin Fields and Jordan Love.

Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones wishes that was not the case. He wants his shot at Rodgers, who won 19 more games than he lost while with Green Bay.

Justin Jones is out for blood.

Justin Jones, a sixth-year player out of N.C. State, spent his first four seasons with the Chargers and played the Packers just one time with Los Angeles — at home in 2019. Last season, in his first season with Chicago, Jones played Green Bay twice — once at home and one on the road.

Apparently, that one trip to Wisconsin and a year in Illinois was all he needed to get a read on Packers fans. Jones does not like them. Not one bit.

During a news conference Tuesday, the 26-year-old spoke to how different this year’s meetings will be without Rodgers, and how he wishes that he was still there so that the Bears could beat him. Jones then proceeded to pivot toward the fanbase and called them “obnoxious” and “sh*tty.”

He also said that half of them lack a knowledge of football. (Considering that the Packers are the only thing in Green Bay, that part is untrue, but it’s spicy!)

Justin Jones blasted Packers fans today during his media session.



Needless to say, Jones is excited for the season-opener, when the Bears will have their first opportunity to “beat the hell out of them” as he so desires to do. Get your popcorn ready!