Justin Jefferson Taken To Hospital During Vikings Return After Getting Blasted By Raiders Defender

The Minnesota Vikings, their fans and fantasy football players patiently waited for Justin Jefferson to return from injured reserve. The star wideout missed seven games after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 5.

Not wanting to rush their young superstar back, the Vikings took their time. Despite Jefferson practicing for nearly three weeks, they held him out until after the team’s Week 13 bye week.

Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings runs onto the field prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

But, he returned to the lineup on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Unfortunately, his return didn’t last very long before he suffered another injury.

This one had nothing to do with his hamstring. Jefferson made his second catch of the game, going over the middle to gain 15 yards on a third down. Raiders defender Marcus Epps laid a vicious hit right to Jefferson’s midsection.

The play Justin Jefferson got hurt on: pic.twitter.com/sqzlKoRoUW — vikesinsider (@vikesinsider) December 10, 2023

Jefferson, the Vikings, their fans and fantasy football players cannot be happy with quarterback Josh Dobbs. Dobbs threw the ball high, forcing Jefferson to go up and catch it. That put him in a very vulnerable position.

Epps laid a big hit on Jefferson, but did it completely legally. He led with his shoulder and got his head out of the way. He targeted Jefferson’s ribs in an attempt to get the ball away from the wideout.

Trainers took Jefferson to the Vikings locker room, though he walked there under his own power.

Justin Jefferson is headed to the locker room pic.twitter.com/uNAvl77S5m — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 10, 2023

The team announced Jefferson as “questionable” to return to the game.

It’s an unfortunate circumstance for Jefferson who, up until this season, never missed time due to injury.

In fact, he didn’t miss any games in college and had missed 0 games in his first three NFL seasons. Suddenly, he can’t seem to stay on the field.

It comes at a bad time, too, both for the Vikings playoff hopes and Jefferson’s financial future.

Jack Jones of the Las Vegas Raiders breaks up a pass intended for Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The team can sign him to extension in the offseason and they’re expected to make him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

The injuries could cause them to knock a few bucks off that deal, but ultimately nothing really changes.

Justin Jefferson is one of, if not the, best wide receivers in the NFL.

He’s going to be paid as such, regardless if he suffered a second injury this season that forces him to miss time.

UPDATE: The Fox broadcast reported that Jefferson went to a local hospital as a precaution and for further evaluation of what the team is calling a chest injury.

Justin Jefferson is being transported to a local hospital out of precaution. https://t.co/eL69zI4mIv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 10, 2023