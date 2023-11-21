Justin Jefferson Rips Fantasy Football Players Wanting Vikings WR To Rush Back Onto Field

Videos by OutKick

For many fantasy football players, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was the first pick in their draft prior to the season.

Personally, I picked No. 1 and I selected Justin Jefferson. Thus, I was incredibly disheartened when he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5. The team placed him on injured reserve, taking him out for a minimum of four games.

But, I thought, if I can survive these four weeks, I’ll be in good shape for the playoff run. Except, Jefferson still hasn’t returned to Minnesota’s lineup. He was first eligible in Week 10. They did not activate him prior to that Sunday’s game.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson let fantasy football players know that he doesn’t care about their teams. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Nor did they activate him prior to this past Sunday’s contest. That’s despite the team designating him to return and him practicing each of the past two weeks.

Most people now assume that the team plans to hold Jefferson out through the team’s Week 13 bye. There’s only one game left between now and then and that’s a Monday night matchup against the Chicago Bears.

If they’ve held him out this long, why not give him two more weeks? That’s where we appear headed.

Justin Jefferson responded to fantasy football players who want him back on the field to help their teams. Spoiler alert: he doesn’t care about that.

My health is wayyyy more important than you winning your fantasy games. It doesn’t matter how many times y’all flood my dms talking about me selling your team. I DONT CARE😂 — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) November 21, 2023

There is some irony in this statement, though. The previous post from his account came on November 13. Here’s what that looked like:

Thanks to @DraftKings, I'm giving away 3 holiday packs each to 5 winners so you can compete for the top prize on 11/23!

🏈Follow me & @DKReignmakers

🏈Retweet this!

🏈Reply with what you’d do if you won⬇️

Ends 11/14 at 12 PM. T&Cs: https://t.co/SK47GSvAlu #DKPartner pic.twitter.com/15Sa4JWKJs — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) November 13, 2023

For those who don’t know, DK Reignmakers is a fantasy football game. So, Jefferson cares enough about fantasy football to take money from a sports betting company. But, not enough to actually get back on the field.

I’m not suggesting he should rush back to the field to help fantasy football players — myself included.

I’m simply pointing out his past two posts on the social media platform. Reporting, if you will.

Look, this Minnesota Vikings team is fun and having success with Joshua Dobbs at quarterback. They’re a great story.

However, they’re not going to win the Super Bowl. They might make the playoffs, but Joshua Dobbs isn’t leading a team to the NFC Championship game.

There’s no reason to rush Jefferson back onto the field and risk a longer injury that could hamper his future. Plus, the team is about to give him a massive contract this offseason.

He’s going to return this season, just don’t expect it until Week 14.