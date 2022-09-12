Justin Jefferson Was ‘Shook’ At How Open He Was In Vikings’ Blowout Win Over Packers

Justin Jefferson did what he wanted when he wanted during the Minnesota Vikings’ blowout win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The third-year wideout had an absolute field day against Green Bay’s secondary and even he was surprised at how easy the Packers were making things for him during the game.

Jefferson hauled in nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings’ 23-7 win over Green Bay. That’s not an easy stat line to accomplish in the NFL, but Jefferson made it look as easy as humanly possible.

Of his 11 targets on Sunday, Jefferson averaged four yards of separation. On his 64-yard reception that ultimately led to a field goal, Jefferson didn’t have a single defender within 10 yards of him on the play.

Finding 10 yards of free space on an NFL field is unheard of and Jefferson was shocked at how open Green Bay was leaving him.

“I was thinking somebody was about to come from behind and tackle me,” Jefferson told ESPN. “I thought [Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander] had run with me. But he wasn’t there. It kind of shook me up a little bit, but I’m glad I got into the end zone.”

(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Jefferson Had Packers DBs Pointing The Finger

Alexander, arguably the Packers’ best cover man, wasn’t exactly pleased that Jefferson was able to get so many touches on Sunday. He was asked why he wasn’t given the responsibility of covering Jefferson more often, in which he said that was the coaching staff’s decision, and one he clearly didn’t agree with.

“All week, [I was] asking for that matchup. But it ain’t about me. It’s about the team. It ain’t about me. If it was my way, you know what I would be doing,” Alexander explained.

Justin Jefferson leads the league in receiving yards with one game left in the Week 1 slate. His 184 yards on Sunday dwarfed A.J. Brown’s debut for the Philadelphia Eagles in which he racked up 155 yards against the Detroit Lions.