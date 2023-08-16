Justin Jefferson Completely Disrespects Jaire Alexander After Packers DB ‘Griddyed’ In His Face During Lockdown Matchup

Videos by OutKick

Jaire Alexander had no issues handling Justin Jefferson during the second-to-last week of the 2022 NFL season. Now, seven months later, the latter is showing the former some serious disrespect!

Jefferson, who led the league in catches and receiving yards last year, rolled into Green Bay to close out the regular season on the road. The Vikings handled the Packers in Week 1, but the script was flipped in Week 17.

Green Bay beat Minnesota 41-17.

Where Jefferson went for 184 yards and two touchdowns during the first meeting, he was held to just 15 yards on one catch in the second. Guarding him was Alexander, who called the receiver’s strong season-opening performance a “fluke.”

The 26-year-old former first-round pick was all over Jefferson when they got back together in January. Though he could have, Alexander did not let his play do the talking.

Rather, after shutting down the dynamic pass-catcher about halfway through the first quarter, he proceeded to hit ‘The Griddy,’ Jefferson’s signature celebration right in his face. It was ice cold.

Jefferson spoke to the incident during his postgame news conference and questioned how the dance was not flagged for targeting. He also said that Alexander was extra motivated to guard him and added that the defensive back often does similar things throughout the game to try and get in his head.

Based off of the Week 17 stat line, it worked!

The Vikings and Packers will play twice again in 2023. At Green Bay in late October and at Minnesota on New Year’s Eve.

Where recent history would allude to the idea that Jefferson should have some fear of Alexander ahead of those two games, he recently said that “nobody’s really worried about him.” Oof.

Justin Jefferson responds to Jaire Alexander hitting the Griddy last year against him. pic.twitter.com/IfDDNNBM2b — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) August 15, 2023

He also pushed back on the idea that his 180-yard day back in September was a fluke, but to say that nobody is worried about Alexander is downright disrespectful. It doesn’t get much more impolite than that.

With what Jefferson said being said — it sure sounds like he has been thinking about that Week 17 game!