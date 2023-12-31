Justin Jefferson Gets Fined For Making ‘Violent Gesture’ During TD Celebration

Videos by OutKick

A fleeting post-touchdown Ja Morant impression is going to cost Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson a good bit of money.

Jefferson found the endzone Christmas Eve against the Detroit Lions with about 30 seconds left in the first half. Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens rolled out to his right then aired one into the corner of the endzone. Jefferson did what they pay him the big bucks to do and hauled it in for a touchdown.

However, once the problem occurred when Jefferson hopped up and started celebrating.

The NFL fined #Vikings WR Justin Jefferson $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct after his TD last week.



It’s apparently for Jefferson making a brief, gun-like signal at the camera here, violating Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(d)

with a “violent gesture.” pic.twitter.com/3azdLW5ARx — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 30, 2023

After waving to the crowd and celebrating with teammate KJ Osborn, Jefferson saw the TV camera was on him and decided to do a little celebrating with the folks at home.

The NFL would normally have no problem with that (eh, maybe they would. Sometimes you never know with them) but the problem was he held up a blink-and-you-‘ll-miss-it finger gun.

That was it. That was all he did.

I don’t even think that would have registered in my brain had I been watching in real-time, but someone at the NFL sat up and pointed at the screen like that Leonardo DiCaprio Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood meme.

The powers that be decided that Jefferson’s finger firearm was worthy of a $13,659 fine for Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(d) which prohibits violent gestures.

Oh well. That’s not the smallest fine in the world, but certainly, Justin Jefferson will be able to handle it.

