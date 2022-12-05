Justin Jefferson Fires Back At Jets CB Who Claimed To Have Shut Him Down

The Jets and Vikings played a hard fought game on Sunday with Minnesota taking a 27-22 win. That continued after both teams had walked off the field. Jets cornerback D.J. Reed hyped up his performance against Vikings star Justin Jefferson.

Reed held court with reporters in the locker room and talked about how he felt he shut down Jefferson.

“I was in his s–t all game,” Reed said of Jefferson. “He got the one route on me, so I’m frustrated, but I felt like I did a great job containing him.

“It’s just frustrating because I don’t want to give a touchdown, I don’t want to be the reason my team loses. I’m gonna look at it to see what I could’ve did to play it better,” He said.

“But other than that, I held my own for sure against him.”

This may surprise you, but Jefferson himself did not agree with that assessment. “In what s–t? You can’t talk having safety help…call me when yo coach trust you to go 1v1,” tweeted Jefferson.

Jefferson had 7 receptions for just 45 yards, but one of them was a touchdown that helped the Vikings beat the Jets who struggled in the red zone.

The Reed-Jefferson matchup was somewhat unexpected. The thought going into the game was that the Jets would put rookie Sauce Gardner on Jefferson, but that didn’t happen.

