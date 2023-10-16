Justin Fields Suffers Dislocated Finger On Throwing Hand, Unable To Hold Football

Videos by OutKick

The Chicago Bears lost quarterback Justin Fields on Sunday, headlining one of the major QB injuries from Week 6.

According to OutKick’s Armando Salguero, Fields is dealing with a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand. The injury expectedly sidelines him for ‘multiple weeks.’

A third-down sack in the third quarter forced Fields to throw away the football in a last-second effort then slamming his throwing hand on the field.

Salguero added that Fields’ dislocated thumb affected his ability to grip the football during evaluations on Sunday. Until he regains the strength, Chicago must fill in for Fields amid the already dysfunctional Bears season.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus commented on the injury.

“We’ll see where Justin is,” Eberflus said. “In terms of the identity of it, we’re going to have to look hard and see how we can get the ball down the field and score points. That’s the No. 1 thing we have to do.”

X-rays came back negative for Fields and the quarterback expects to undergo further testing on Monday.

Rookie Tyson Bagent stepped in for Fields, with Nathan Peterman looming as the backup. Regardless of their fill-ins, Chicago’s offensive line woes continue to handicap the offense.

“We believe in Tyson,” Eberflus said after the game. “We obviously had him at No. 2 for a reason and we feel strong about that.”

Chicago faces a mild upcoming schedule: playing the Raiders, Chargers, Saints, Panthers and Lions next.

Fields had been breaking out of an early-season funk in recent weeks. Now the QB faces sitting out several weeks, leaving the Bears in a helpless spot. He surpassed expectations in Weeks 4 and 5, combining for eight touchdowns and 617 passing yards.

Injuries continue to ail the Chicago Bears. The team put starting running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve before Week 6.

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 15: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears sets to throw the ball during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 15: quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)