Justin Fields Accurately Says There’s Nothing To Do In Green Bay Other Than Watch Football Ahead Of Showdown At Lambeau Field

With the Packers having a chance to punch their ticket into the playoffs with a win over the Chicago Bears in Green Bay on Sunday, Justin Fields is well aware that Lambeau Field is going to be as raucous as it gets and has decided to lean into the chaos by taking a shot at the entire city.

Although Green Bay could still sneak into the playoffs with a loss if a number of other NFC teams lose their regular season finales as well, Fields and the Bears can only play spoiler, and the young QB got a head start during Wednesday’s press conference.

“I know their fans are going to be loud ’cause there’s not much to do in Green Bay except watch football,” Fields joked. “It’s going to be a great environment for us to play in. Hopefully, we have a great game and get the dub on Sunday.”

#Bears QB Justin Fields on playing in Green Bay this week: “Their fans are gonna be loud because there’s not much to do in Green Bay except watch football.” 🍿💀 (via @ChicagoBears) pic.twitter.com/I8BCBxxxSk — Ari Meirov (@AriMeirov) January 3, 2024

While Fields is simply joking around with his comments, it’s safe to say Packers fans inside Lambeau on Sunday won’t take it that way. It’s a bold move from Fields to throw shade at Green Bay, although it can’t get any worse for him against the Packers as he’s 0-5 all-time against the divisional rival.

As for his statement that there’s nothing to do in Green Bay besides watch football, well, he’s not wrong.

Good ol’ trusty Trip Advisor lists the Top 10 things to do in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and let’s just say the list doesn’t exactly give you the urge to plan your next vacation to the city.

Visiting Lambeau Field is predictably the No. 1 thing to do in the city followed by Bay Beach Amusement Park, Green Bay Botanical Garden, Packer Hall of Fame, and the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary rounds out the Top Five. We have to give an honorable mention to No. 8 on the list, The Automobile Gallery.

It’s also worth noting that Green Bay is a frozen tundra for a solid four months out of the year as well.

I for one wouldn’t mind sitting around watching football, drinking beer, and eating way too much cheese while it snows outside. I’m sure Green Bay is a lovely town while also being an incredibly sleepy one as well.