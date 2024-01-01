Panthers Clinch 2024 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick For Bears, While Chicago Fans Chant For Justin Fields

Videos by OutKick

The Chicago Bears have officially locked up the No. 1 overall pick (via the Carolina Panthers) in the 2024 NFL Draft. And while the outside debate rages on about the team’s quarterback situation, fans in the Windy City are standing behind QB1 Justin Fields.

As the Bears wrapped up a commanding 37-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, chants of “We Want Fields” rang out at Soldier Field.

The 24 year old threw for 268 yards and a touchdown in the win. He also rushed for a TD.

Not sure if you can hear it in the video but Big “We Want Fields” chants from the crowd #Bears pic.twitter.com/bPhm4OSlla — Don (@BDR374) December 31, 2023

“It was great,” Fields said after the game. “Ever since the moment I got here, the fans here have been great … Chicago Bears fans definitely No. 1 in the world. I love y’all. We love y’all as a team.

“I will remember this game for the rest of my life. The atmosphere, the fans, the chants, the snow.”

"I'm gonna remember this for the rest of my life."



– Justin Fields talking to @Amanda_Balionis about hearing WE WANT FIELDS chants raining down from @ChicagoBears fans pic.twitter.com/OOXgKEIfBQ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 31, 2023

For the second year in a row, the Bears have the right to draft first — if they choose to do so.

So now GM Ryan Poles has some big decisions to make. Will the Bears use the No. 1 pick to select a top player or a replacement for Fields? Or, like last year, will they trade the pick to snag a handful of players to build around him?

The Bears could likely get a king’s ransom for this year’s No. 1 pick. Quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Drake Maye and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are all highly coveted players.

It really all comes down to one question: Is Chicago ready to commit to Justin Fields as the quarterback of the future? Or, after three seasons, is it time to move on?

We know what the fans want.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.