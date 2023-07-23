‘Justified: City Primeval’ Look Ahead Teaser Promises Violence And Chaos

Videos by OutKick

The rest of “Justified: City Primeval” looks like it will be full of carnage.

The hit FX series with Timothy Olyphant returned with the premiere of the limited series July 18th, and fans immediately jumped back into Raylan Givens’ world.

Personally, I loved it. The premiere of “Justified: City Primeval” felt like I was back in 2013 with a bowl of popcorn and a beer watching the original saga.

We were introduced the the show’s latest villain – Clement – and Raylan’s now teenage daughter. It was a great start, and the teaser for what’s coming the rest of the way will only give fans more reasons to be excited.

“Justified: City Primeval” is off to a hot start.

Opinions vary on the premiere of the revival, but as I stated above, I’m all in. It’s not going to be the original, and that’s okay.

Nothing without Boyd Crowder is ever going to match the original. However, that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun.

Fans and critics seem to agree. “Justified: City Primeval” currently holds a 94% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and 70% rating from fans. There’s a gap for sure, but overall people seem to be enjoying it after two episodes.

However, the original series holds a 94% rating from fans. Again, it’s not going to be as great as the original six seasons but it can still be a hell of a lot of fun.

“Justified: City Primeval” is officially back. (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

Fans are enjoying “City Primeval.”

Now, we have the rest of the revival to go, and it certainly looks like Raylan will be slinging some lead as he hunts Clement Mansell. Even though it’s early, Boyd Holbrook is very sinister as the revival’s antagonist.

Menacing as all hell, but that actually leads me to my one gripe. There was a slow burn in the original series when it came to building up characters. Boyd and Raylan’s relationship played out over six seasons and gave fans one of the best endings in TV history.

Clement is just a bad dude. There’s really no redeeming qualities. Even at his worst, fans felt like Boyd had parts of him you could cheer for. He was as tragic as he was evil. That’s not the case with Clement Mansell. He’s just a killer.

Despite the lack of Boyd, I’m still very much enjoying “Justified: City Primeval.” Let’s hope it lives up to expectations over the coming episodes. The preview certainly paints a very fun picture.