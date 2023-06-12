‘Justified’ Star Walton Goggins ‘Can’t F*cking Wait’ For Revival Series

Videos by OutKick

Walton Goggins is hyped for the “Justified” revival to premiere in July.

The legendary FX series with Timothy Olyphant returns for “Justified: City Primeval” July 18. Fans will get to see Raylan Givens, once again, kicking butt after more than eight years since the original series came to an end.

While Olyphant is back as the U.S. Marshal, Goggins won’t be reprising his role as Boyd Crowder. Crowder’s storyline came to an end with him behind bars, and while fans would absolutely love to see Boyd and Raylan trade threats like they’re making dinner plans, it’s just not going to happen in the revival.

However, Goggins not being involved doesn’t mean he’s not excited to see what happens.

“Justified: City Primeval” premieres July 18. (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

Walton Goggins is fired up for “Justified” revival.

“I’ll be front row, man—I can’t f*cking wait to see Raylan Givens back in a cowboy hat,” Goggins said in a lengthy Vanity Fair profile.

Goggins also offered some very solid analyzes of Boyd from the original series. He doesn’t see him simply as some kind of evil man, but instead a man who couldn’t escape the circumstances he was brought up in.

“As much as people thought Boyd was full of sh*t, I think if you rewatch it, there was an underlying truth to everything that he was saying. He just wanted to be better than the set of circumstances that he was given,” Goggins explained when talking about the legendary TV character.

His assessment of Boyd is definitely 100% correct and backed up in the closing moments of Boyd’s storyline with Raylan.

Expectations are incredibly high for the revival.

It’s hard to put into words how excited “Justified” fans are for new episodes. The neo-Western was the best show on TV for years.

The FX series was outstanding entertainment for six seasons. Viewers watched Raylan chase bad guys while having to fight the fact he had part of that in his own soul.

At the same time, we watched Boyd do terrible things while also realizing there was a good in him. “Justified” lived in the gray area. That’s what made the show so amazing.

It wasn’t as simple as good and evil, and that’s the kind of content people love.

“Justified: City Primeval” faces huge expectations. (CR: Chuch Hodes/FX)

“Justified” will be back on our TVs July 18, and I can’t wait. I have no doubt it’s going to be awesome. Make sure to follow along at OutKick for all our coverage.