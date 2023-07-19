Rylan Givens Makes Epic Return, And ‘Justified’ Fans Are Fired Up

Videos by OutKick

“Justified” officially returned for fans Tuesday night, and people couldn’t be more excited.

After eight years since the original saga wrapped up in 2015, Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) was back on TV screens in “Justified: City Primeval” preparing to take out some bad guys in Detroit.

To call it nostalgic would be the understatement of the month. Seeing “Justified” back on a TV screen was like Christmas come early.

“Justified: City Primeval” finally premieres.

You don’t have to take my word for it that “Justified: City Primeval” – which airs on FX and Hulu – is awesome. Virtually everyone agrees.

As of Wednesday morning, the series holds a 100% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. When is the last time 100% of people agreed on anything?

It’s just an insane level of success for one of TV’s greatest non-woke series ever made. The premiere, which introduced viewers to Raylan’s newest enemy Clement Mansel (Boyd Holbrook), drew some fun reactions on social media as well.

#JustifiedCityPrimeval OHOOOOOOOOOOEEEEE THERE'S MY COWBOY 🔥🔥🔥 i'd say what raylan just did was…. pic.twitter.com/YnsN8Tmk09 — 🌵leslie (@bllesliee) July 19, 2023

Justified City Primeval is awesome! So good seeing Raylan Givens back on tv. Only down thing is I was hoping they’d use the theme from the original show. #JustifiedCityPrimeval — Tony (@uk_21) July 19, 2023

Im literally only seconds into the 1st ep of #JustifiedCityPrimeval and already tearing up! Last time we saw Raylan with his daughter they were eating ice cream, and now again the 1st time we see them here. 😭 pic.twitter.com/KoSsa2SmeJ — Philip T Boosey (@PhilipTBoosey) July 19, 2023

I’ve missed Raylan Givens so much. I was worried about Justified returning b/c the original series had one of the best series finales ever (We dug coal together). But this new show is great. Timothy Olyphant was born to play this role. #JustifiedCityPrimeval pic.twitter.com/mNqbSVuFNM — Austin (@AustinPlanet) July 19, 2023

Two episodes in, and already anxious for Rylan to end this fool. #JustifiedCityPrimeval — Chris Wilson (@OldCrankyBones) July 19, 2023

Raylan has grown since we last seen him.



We’re 40 minutes into this first episode and he hasn’t shot anyone yet! #JustifiedFX #JustifiedCityPrimeval — Threads: KyleKingOnAir (@KyleKingOnAir) July 19, 2023

It feels great to see Raylan back on TV.

It always felt like the revival would be incredible. After all, how could it not be? Raylan Givens is one of the greatest characters in TV history, and the original six seasons might be the single greatest run in TV history.

However, you always have to be cautious with revivals and reboots. You simple don’t know what could happen. It doesn’t take much for things to go off the rails.

“Justified: City Primeval” is off to an insanely hot start. (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

Well, “Justified: City Primeval” is absolutely everything fans hoped it would be. We got to see Raylan being a badass, unleashing his slick tongue and it appears Clement will absolutely be a worthy villain.

No villain will ever come near touching Boyd Crowder as the all-time bad guy GOAT. Let’s just be real. Boyd was the Michael Phelps of bad guys, and you often found yourself cheering for him.

However, Clement is as dangerous as anyone Raylan has ever encountered and that’s going to, hopefully, lead to an epic showdown.

“Justified: City Primeval” is officially out. (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

I love “Justified: City Primeval,” fans love it, critics love it and it’s awesome to see such a legendary show return. Catch it on FX or Hulu if you love incredibly engaging and entertaining TV. You won’t regret it.