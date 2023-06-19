FX Drops New ‘Justified’ Revival Teaser Featuring Thinly Veiled Threat: ‘Let’s Play’

Videos by OutKick

A new teaser is out for the “Justified” revival, and it will only send expectations even higher.

“Justified: City Primeval” premieres July 18 on FX, and fans can’t wait to see Timothy Olyphant return as Raylan Givens.

Fans are incredibly excited for “Justified: City Primeval.” The original series ended in 2015. (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

The legendary FX series is without a doubt one of the best TV shows ever made. The neo-Western was far ahead of its time.

There’s a serious argument to be made it helped pave the way for Taylor Sheridan and everything that followed. Now, the show returns in less than a month, and judging from the latest preview, viewers are in for a great time.

The plot of the revival is as follows:

Having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.

“Justified” fans can’t wait for the revival.

It’s always great to hear Raylan drop some great dialogue. The writing and dialogue is what made the original series so unbelievably fun and impressive.

Hearing our favorite U.S. Marshal say “Any time you want” in response to Clement saying “Let’s play” had me feeling like it was 2013 again.

“Justified: City Primeval” premieres July 18 on FX. Timothy Olyphant returns as Raylan Givens. (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

There’s nothing like a thinly veiled threat in the world of “Justified” to get the blood pumping. I always used to say if you muted a lot of Boyd and Raylan’s interaction in the original saga, you’d think they were just talking as old friends.

Antagonists and protagonists in “Justified” rarely shouted at each other. That wasn’t the style at all in the original series. Raylan and Boyd sparred with words far more than with weapons.

It looks like “City Primeval” will keep that same energy.

There are very few entertainment options these days that get me truly excited. There’s plenty I enjoy, but true excitement is rare. Well, “Justified: City Primeval” has me ready to rock and roll.

It’s going to be epic to see Raylan, once again, batting bad guys.

Fans have huge expectations for “Justified: City Primeval.” (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

We’ll continue to have plenty of coverage at OutKick! I can’t wait. July 18 is going to be one hell of a fun night.