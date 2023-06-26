New ‘Justified’ Revival Preview Guarantees Absolute Chaos And Carnage

Videos by OutKick

Another preview for “Justified: City Primeval” has hit the web, and the revival looks like it’s going to be outstanding.

The highly-anticipated revival with Timothy Olyphant returning as Raylan Givens premieres July 18 on FX, and hype is off the charts.

Fans can’t wait to watch Raylan, once again, hunt down bad guys, sling some bullets and dish out justice in a way that only everyone’s favorite U.S. Marshal can.

“Justified: City Primeval” premieres July 18 on FX. (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

The latest preview has the same vibe and tempo as all the other ones:

All bets are off when it comes to Raylan’s return.

Give it a watch below. It will definitely get the heart racing for fans of the legendary FX series.

“Justified” fans can’t wait for the revival.

The original series ended in 2015 after six incredible seasons. Fans watched Raylan fight bad guys while battling the demons within his own soul.

We also were introduced to all-time great villain Boyd Crowder – played by the insanely talented Walton Goggins. Unfortunately, Boyd won’t be in the revival.

Yet, that shouldn’t make anyone too concerned. There’s more than enough material from Elmore Leonard’s work to give us a never-ending stream of bad guys for Raylan to take out.

Fans have very high expectations for “Justified: City Primeval” with Timothy Olyphant. (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

Fans love great entertainment, and that’s what “Justified” is. It’s unfiltered and incredibly fun entertainment. After an eight year break, it will finally return next month.

That’s something viewers who love non-woke content should be celebrating.

“Justified” returns with Raylan Givens July 18. Fans have incredibly high hopes for the show’s return. (CR: Chuck Hodes/FX)

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates on the revival as we have them. I’ll definitely be watching. Wouldn’t miss it for anything.