‘Justified’ Revival Unfortunately Won’t Feature Many Episodes

Videos by OutKick

The highly-anticipated “Justified” revival, unfortunately, won’t feature too many episodes.

Timothy Olyphant will return to TVs around America, once again, as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens starting July 18 in “Justified: City Primeval.”

Well, fans hoping for a full 13-episode slate like the original seasons are in for a disappointing time. The revival will only run eight episodes, according to a report from UPROXX.

That means “Justified: City Primeval” will start July 18 and should finish September 5. So, if UPROXX’s reporting is accurate, it will carry viewers pretty much most of summer.

Fans can’t wait for “Justified: City Primeval.”

While only eight episodes being in the revival isn’t ideal – if it turns out to be accurate, of course – it’s still certainly better than nothing.

Hell, I think most “Justified” fans would settle for a two hour movie. Anything to get Raylan Givens back in our lives would be welcomed with open arms.

Timothy Olyphant returns as Raylan Givens in “Justified: City Primeval” starting July 18 on FX. (Photo by Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The FX series about a lawman returning to his home in Kentucky to battle the worst of the worst while wrestling with his inner demons was TV gold for six years.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. There’s a very real chance “Justified” goes down as the greatest TV show ever made.

There have been a lot of good shows over the years and a handful of truly great shows. “Justified” wasn’t just great. It was elite. No show has done a better job of showing how villains and heroes might not be that different. At the end of the day, the biggest difference between Raylan and Boyd was the badge.

Now, we’ll suit up to watch the revival, and if it’s only eight episodes, let’s hope every single one is great.

Justified: City Primeval — Pictured: Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens. CR: Chuck Hodes/FX

I have all the faith in the world given the previous success of “Justified.” The drinks and popcorn will be flowing July 18. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.