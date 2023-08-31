‘Justified’ Revival Finale Leaves Fans In A State Of Shock, Teases One Last Epic Ride

Videos by OutKick

“Justified: City Primeval” is in the books, and the ending wasn’t what anyone was expecting.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SERIOUS SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT CONTINUE READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

The eighth and final episode of the revival aired Tuesday night on FX. After seven solid episodes, it was time for fans to find out whether or not Raylan would get one more kill under his belt before riding off into the sunset.

That’s exactly what happened. To the surprise of nobody, Clement and Boyd got the shooting match the former was desperate for.

“Justified: City Primeval” ends with a bang. (Credit: Chuck Hodes/FX)

In classic “Justified” fashion, Raylan was quicker on the draw……because Clement never pulled his gun. He pulled a tape that was likely a recording of his music. He was armed but didn’t go for his gun.

It didn’t matter. Everyone’s favorite U.S. Marshal sent him to the afterlife with several shots to the chest. In one of the coldest lines in “Justified” history, she told Clement she didn’t call an ambulance. She called the morgue. Ice cold.

However, that’s not what has everyone shocked and talking.

Boyd Crowder returns to the “Justified” world.

The reason why the ending of “Justified: City Primeval” was so shocking was because Boyd Crowder was back on TV screens for the first time in eight years.

Walton Goggins played the media like a fiddle. He made it clear he had nothing to do with the revival. Clearly, that wasn’t true, and it was one of the best surprises I’ve ever seen on TV.

Boyd is being taken to the hospital due to health issues when one of the prison guards springs him from the prison transport.

Walton Goggins returned as Boyd Crowder for the “Justified: City Primeval” finale. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Even though he was only on screen for a few minutes, he delivered a classic Boyd line when he said, “With all due respect, and by that, I mean none at all.” That one hit the soul just like the first time we heard Boyd speak in season one.

The greatest villain in TV history is on the loose as Raylan is enjoying retirement in Florida. In the closing seconds of the show, Raylan is sitting with his daughter when he sees the alert about an escaped Kentucky inmate followed by a phone call from Kentucky.

Did Raylan pick up the phone? If there’s one character who can bring Raylan out of retirement for one last gunfight, it’s Boyd Crowder.

Why didn’t FX have the final moments be the entire revival?

While I enjoyed “Justified: City Primeval,” I can’t help but wonder why the ending of the finale wasn’t actually the entire series.

It’s clearly being set up for another limited run where Raylan chases Boyd. The two of them on screen together would be entertainment gold.

Yet, why didn’t FX just do that this time? I really thought “City Primeval” was fun. Started a little slow, but by the end, it was classic “Justified.”

However, nothing can match any plot involving Boyd. Why do fans have to wait for a second limited run to get another Boyd/Raylan showdown?

It’s a question worth asking and I think it should be answered.

Overall, I give “Justified: City Primeval” a solid 7.5. A very respectable score. Now, we sit and wait for a limited series with Boyd Crowder. That would be beyond epic.