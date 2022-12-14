Information surrounding the return of “Justified” continues to be guarded like whatever might be in Fort Knox.

The legendary FX show with Timothy Olyphant as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens is returning for a limited series titled “Justified: City Primeval.”

Here’s what we know. Let’s do a list.

Timothy Olyphant is returning.

The base plot details are public.

Filming is done.

Congratulations, you made it to the end of the confirmed and concrete information we have for “Justified: City Primeval.”

As a huge fan of the original series – which ended in 2015 – it’s beyond frustrating that 2022 is almost over, and we still have virtually nothing of note about when the show is premiering, when fans will get a preview or even when we might see a photo from set.

The only real chunk of info we have is the plot, which is as follows:

Eight years after Marshal Raylan Givens leaves Kentucky, he is living in Miami, still working as a marshal and balancing life with his 14-year-old daughter Willa. A chance encounter leads him to a man named Clement Mansell on a Florida highway, also known as The Oklahoma Wildman. Mansell is a violent sociopath who has evaded capture in Detroit, leading Givens up to Detroit himself to help with the case. The series is based on Elmore Leonard’s City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, a new chapter for the gunslinger as the original series follows a different Elmore Leonard novel.

“Justified” fans want new information.

This is getting ridiculous. Is “Justified: City Primeval” a TV show or a top secret military operation? I know guys from Delta Force that are less secretive than FX is being, and those guys are ghosts.

There’s literally no reason at all to not at least give the fans a nibble of something. The last Instagram post came January 14, and it simply announced the show’s title.

Nothing more. Nothing less. That’s just not good enough.

You can’t just leave a rabid fanbase begging for any kind of information or small snippet of the new limited series.

It’s not fair and it’s not going to make anyone happy. All FX has to do is just drop a photo of Olyphant as Givens, and I’d accept that.

Instead, after finishing filming months ago, we’ve had absolutely nothing at all. It’s a joke. No trailer. No photos. Not a single new update for months.

Timothy Olyphant is returning for a limited “Justified” series. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

Give us a trailer or some kind of promo ASAP. “Justified” fans are truly sick and tired of waiting. Make something happen, and make it happen quickly.