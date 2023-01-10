Carlos Correa Heads To Twins For Significantly Less Money Than Mets, Giants

Multiple reports have surfaced indicating that All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa is finalizing a deal that will send him back to the Minnesota Twins. He’s expected to sign a deal that’s worth $200 million over six years.

The new deal is for significantly less than what Correa and agent Scott Boras were originally offered by both the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets.

BREAKING: Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million. It is pending physical. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 10, 2023

According to Jeff Passan, the deal will also allow for a vesting option that would max out the contract at $270 million. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the vesting option would be for an additional four years.

There are reports that a major part of the physical has already been completed. It would be fair to surmise doctors felt good about Correa’s past injury not manifesting as an issue for only the next six years.

This can’t be overlooked.

Both the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets have had concerns with Correa’s medical evaluations, causing both team’s deals to be put on hold. Their issues reportedly stemmed from a previous ankle injury the shortstop suffered during the 2014 season while Correa was a minor leaguer during.

Carlos Correa Returns To Familiar Team

Correa now returns to the team he just left. He previously opted out of a three-year deal that he signed with the Twins last offseason.

At first, it looked like the right move – receiving massive offers from the Giants and the Mets.

But both those offers evaporated after Correa took physicals.

This deal with the Twins, as reported, is six-years and $115 million less than the Mets voided deal. It’s also seven-years and $150 million less than the Giants offer that fell through. The vesting years would close the gap a bit, but Correa and his agent Scott Boras are taking a major haircut in any scenario.

This story is developing. Check back with OutKick for updates through the day.