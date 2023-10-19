Hate Crime Hoaxer Jussie Smollett In Rehab After ‘Difficult Past Few Years’

Videos by OutKick

Hate crime hoaxer Jussie Smollett has entered rehab.

Smollett is famous for orchestrating one of the greatest hate crime hoaxes in modern American history. He claimed supporters of Donald Trump put a noose over his neck and poured bleach on him while he was attempting to go to Subway in the early hours of a frigid Chicago morning. The actor hilariously claimed the non-existent attackers shouted “This is MAGA country”……..in the deep blue city of Chicago.

His story almost immediately unraveled, and he was ultimately charged when it was revealed he staged the entire thing. It was a disgusting thing to do that enflamed racial tensions, and his punishment was a sentence of 30 months felony probation, restitution to the city of Chicago in the amount of $120,106, a fine of $25,000, and 150 days in the Cook County Jail.

The “Empire” actor infamously shouted he was innocent (spoiler: he was not) upon hearing his fate, and is also appealing the decision. Now, he’s in rehab.

TMZ reported Wednesday that Smollett is in rehab, but didn’t specify what exactly he was seeking treatment for.

“Jussie has had an extremely difficult past few years. He has quietly been working very hard for some time now and we are proud of him for taking these necessary steps,” a rep for the disgraced actor told the outlet.

Jussie Smollett enters rehab after having “difficult” years following a race hoax. (Photo by Chicago Police Department via Getty Images)

That’s a hell of a quote. Staging a hate crime to ignite racial tension in America, getting caught, then getting convicted, having your reputation and career destroyed and becoming a joke could certainly result in “an extremely difficult past few years.”

Smollett lying about Donald Trump supporters attempting to attack is right up there with the dumbest hoaxes the public has ever seen.

However, some hoaxes like Bigfoot are funny. Smollett purposely lied in order to spin up racial division in America. It was a truly awful thing to do, and there shouldn’t be any pity for him. If he has serious issues, then he should get help. That should be applauded, but Jussie Smollett is certainly not a he hero.

Jussie Smollett infamously staged a hate crime hoax. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

Far from it. While we’re here, let’s all remember when Dave Chappelle united the country against him, and let me know your thoughts on Smollett at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.