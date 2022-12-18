Junior Hockey Player Abakar Kazbekov Suddenly Dead At 18

The London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League have announced that Russian center Abakar Kazbekov has died suddenly. He was just 18 years old.

The London (Ontario) Police Service is investigating Kazbekov’s death after his body was found on a sidewalk Saturday morning. Police discovered the junior hockey player’s body after responding to reports of a person falling from a building.

“Around 8:20 a.m. members of the London Police Service were dispatched to attend the intersection of Dufferin Avenue and Talbot Street for a person that had reportedly fallen from the building,” LPS Constable Travis Buckle said.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a person who was deceased.”

Tragically, that person was Kezbekov. The London Free Press reports that authorities do not suspect foul play.

The London Knights and the OHL released a joint statement announcing Kazbekov’s death.

Statement from the London Knights and the Ontario Hockey League on the sudden passing of Abakar Kazbekov. pic.twitter.com/JgpYOZq3fk — London Knights (@LondonKnights) December 17, 2022

The Knights’ postponed their Saturday game against the Flint Firebirds. A handful of teams around the league also postponed games out of respect for individuals close to the situation.

The 6-foot-1 center was born in Moskva Russia and started his North American career during the 2019-20 season. He went on to become the top pick in the 2021 OHL U-18 Draft.

The 2022-23 season was Kazbekov’s second with the team and he had appeared in 13 games so far.

“There are so many words to use — I’m devastated and heartbroken,” Marty Iazovtsky, Kazbekov’s agent said. “Abakar has a huge family — nine brothers and sisters back home. He loved his family. He was a strong boy and very disciplined with an excellent work ethic.”

OutKick will have more information on this story as it is released.