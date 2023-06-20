Julius Randle Stunned By ‘Slow, Fat’ Nikola Jokic Becoming A ‘Killer’ In The NBA

Videos by OutKick

Nobody predicted Nikola Jokic would become a two-time NBA MVP and world champion when he was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft. Julius Randle, also a member of the ’14 class, didn’t necessarily see Jokic’s dominance coming either.

Randle, who was drafted seventh overall in 2014, recently joined Paul George’s show ‘Podcast P’ and admitted that he had written off Jokic as a “slow, fat” guy but things changed for him during his second year in the league.

“The Joker, bro. I remember that,” Randle explained. “I remember, like, my second year, and we had played against him, and I’m just like because he was killing. I’m like, man, why is this dude a killer? Slow, fat. He ain’t nice like that, right? It’s in my head, bro. He came he played here [scored] like 25.”

“I’m like, man, how the hell this happened, bro? It’s crazy. You talk about getting better. It’s crazy to see him.”

Nikola Jokic has gone from being the ‘slow, fat’ player to one of the best on the planet. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Randle certainly wasn’t the only one to overlook Jokic’s ability and potential when he arrived on the scene. Seeing as how he was the 41st overall pick in 2014, the entire league passed up on him until the Denver Nuggets called his name.

READ: ESPN POSTS RACIST ARTICLE ABOUT ‘GREAT WHITE HOPES’ NIKOLA JOKIC AND LARRY BIRD | BOBBY BURACK

The “slow, fat” guy from Serbia is touted as the best big man in all of the NBA these days and, without question, a Top 5 player on the planet at the moment.

Jokic finished the 2023 regular season averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game. He upped his game during the Nuggets’ run to the championship, too, averaging 30 points and 13.5 boards per contest.