Astros Pitcher Reportedly Uses Slur Towards Julio Rodriguez In Benches-Clearing Incident

The Seattle Mariners, led by superstar Julio Rodriguez, are fighting for their playoff lives in the last week of the season.

While the American League West now seems unlikely, they’re still just 1.5 games out of the third Wild Card spot. Importantly, they also sit just one game back in the loss column. But even more importantly for their playoff hopes, they entered Wednesday night wrapping up a series against the team they’re chasing: the defending World Series champion Houston Astros.

Given the importance of the series and the tensions involved, it’s not terribly surprising that the two teams had a disagreement. But further details that emerged after the game make it a bit more unusual than your average baseball benches clearing incident.

With a runner on first in a tight, 4-3 game in the bottom of the 6th inning, Astros reliever Hector Neris struck out Mariners superstar Julio Rodriguez swinging to preserve the lead. And then bizarrely stormed off the mound directly at Rodriguez, visibly yelling at him.

Rodriguez responded calmly and out of surprise at first, before the benches cleared and players were eventually separated.

Weirdly, after the game, Neris downplayed it by saying he and Rodriguez know each other.

“He’s my friend,” Neris said. “Just, it’s part of the game.”

But the Mariners had a wildly different interpretation of events.

Mariners Say Neris Used Spanish Slur Towards Julio Rodriguez

Rodriguez’s Mariners teammate Eugenio Suárez told the media after the game that he used some “bad words” in Spanish, notably a slur that has been frequently used in soccer matches.

“From the beginning I thought it was a joke because before today they’ve got a really good relationship,” Suárez said. “And then he started talking bad words in Spanish. He tried doing something that’s not good for people who speak Spanish and know the statement. I was in the on-deck circle and heard that, and it pissed me off.”

“I was mad and I let him know, like, ‘Why did you do that? Why did you do that to us? If you want to enjoy your strikeout, you enjoy the strikeout and go to your dugout.’”

“Don’t do that, walk and chase Julio and do all that (stuff) he did, ” Suarez continued. “For me, I don’t take that. That made me so mad.”

For his part, Rodriguez said he was surprised by Neris’ reaction. And deservedly so.

Rodriguez is one of baseball’s most popular players, who seemingly has a fantastic attitude and enjoys playing the game. For someone who he’s supposedly friendly with to react that way after he struck out is extremely confusing.

Neris does have a history of getting overly aggressive on the mound, after previously being suspended for throwing behind a hitter. But this seems entirely uncalled for.

The Astros close out their season in Phoenix against the Diamondbacks, while the Mariners host the first place Texas Rangers for a massive four game series starting Thursday night.