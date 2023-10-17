Julio Jones Is Back In NFL, But Does Eagles’ Bet On Veteran WR Make Any Sense?

Videos by OutKick

The Philadelphia Eagles are tush-pushing Julio Jones off the couch.

Jones — the 12-year vet who never retired, contrary to popular belief — is back on the football field after signing with the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, “The Eagles are actually signing Julio Jones to their practice squad, though expect a quick elevation and/or signing to the 53-man roster when he gets up to speed.”

There’s no question that Jones’ cache as a potential NFL Hall of Famer was built in Atlanta, where he twice led the league in receiving yards and seven Pro Bowl-worthy seasons.

Jones’ last two years have appeared like the dog days — jumping from ATL to Tennessee in 2021, then to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. His combined 55 catches for 733 yards and three touchdowns in that two-year span exhibited a surefire decline in his career from his peaks in Atlanta. Missing 13 games combined also did JJ no favors.

Is this a promising pick-up or an ephemeral fling between Julio Jones and Philly?

On the surface, the reactions to Julio’s addition begged questions about the necessity of a team with deeper issues on the secondary’s depth. Or if the Eagles wanted a splash signing to up their case for the best team in the NFC after being humiliated by the Jets in Week 6.

Well, as OutKick’s Senior NFL Reporter Armando Salguero put it, Jones still has some juice.

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 08: Julio Jones #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Factoring injuries during his respective tenures in Tennessee and Tampa, Julio Jones as a midseason acquisition may not tell the complete story of his remaining ability.

Yes, a “washed up” veteran signing in Week 6 has its pitfalls; however, in this case, Philly could really use Julio Jones as the ideal WR3.

Bringing Jones in to see what he’s got left in the tank at least shows concern by the Eagles to elevate their talent in a surprisingly thin wide receivers room.

After star wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, the Eagles rely on Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus, Britain Covey, Greg Ward and Joseph Ngata. Got any of those guys on your fantasy team? Probably not.

Why not bring in Jones … boasting 903 career receptions, 13,629 receiving yards and 63 TDs …

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 15: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons catches a 29-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Georgia Dome on December 15, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)