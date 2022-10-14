Julio Jones’ Home Burglarized; Suspect Arrested Wearing Stolen Items

Julio Jones’ home in the Atlanta area was robbed Tuesday, and after quickly gathering information on the suspect, an officer found the man wearing one of the stolen sweatshirts.

Jones was not in the home or in Atlanta at the time of the burglary. He’s a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who play visitor to the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday.

Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones. (Getty Images)

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, officers explained clothing, jewelry, NFL apparel, a watch, and Charles Barkley Nike shoes were missing from the residence.

“There were several items missing from the location which include clothing and jewelry, and also [the officer] did a great job taking a detailed description and providing a detailed description over the radio,” Atlanta Police Capt. Ben Vayens told Fox 5.

Officers proceeded to use technology to gather the physical description of the suspect and then shared the information over the radio. This led an off-duty officer to 31-year-old Martin Williams, who was walking down a sidewalk wearing the stolen sweatshirt.

The officer told him to get on the ground while asking if he was armed. Williams got on the ground and said he was not armed before being taken into custody without incident.

Williams was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary.