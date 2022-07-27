Add Julio Jones To Important List Tom Brady Has Compiled With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Julio Jones does not have a Super Bowl ring because of Tom Brady. Now, he’s going to be chasing a Super Bowl with Brady.

Jones, 33, has signed a one-year deal worth $6 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and that presents him a chance to overcome the struggles of the past two seasons when he’s been injured a lot and has seen his elite play and production drop significantly.

“I’m looking forward, right, I’m not looking backwards,” Jones said Wednesday. “It’s a great opportunity for me to be part of something special.”

Before he joined what is already a loaded Tampa Bay wide receiver room, Jones did what practically all big-name players the Bucs add do: He talked to Brady.

Brady has helped bring together the Bucs and big-name players such at Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, Richard Sherman, and Leonard Fournette so they could all chase titles.

Add Jones to that list.

“Tom gave me a call?” Jones said kiddingly. “What’s his area code?

“No, I talked with Tom several times but, you know, we were just talking. It wasn’t really about me coming to Tampa, it was just communicating.”

Yeah, OK, Brady just called randomly to chat with Jones.

“[We were] just feeling each other out, I guess,” Jones admitted. “Probably was a tactic, but I don’t know. I’m here.”

Whatever Brady said helped Jones decide on the Bucs because, well, he came across as likeable to the future Hall of Fame receiver.

“Tom is a humble guy,” Jones said. “He’s got great energy. You know what you’re getting out of him. It’s kind of like when I talked to him, it’s kind of like I’m talking to myself in a way, just with the leadership and what we expect, things like that. And how we hold ourselves accountable to a higher standard than probably most do.

“But all in all we talked a little bit. And I’m going to leave it at that.”

Yeah, add another big name to Brady’s talent recruiting list.

The Bucs will have good situation with Jones in that he’s a professional, he’s been great in the past, and he’s hungry to prove the past two years were not the way he’s going out.

Jones also provides insurance that allows Chris Godwin to complete his rehabilitation from an ACL injury and surgery. Godwin avoided the PUP list to start training camp (good news) but isn’t expected to practice right away.

The Bucs’ receiver corps also notably includes Mike Evans, Breshad Perriman, Russell Gage, Scotty Miller and anyone else Brady recruits the next few weeks.

