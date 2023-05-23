Alabama QB Commit Goes Viral After Unleashing Howitzer Of A Pass

Videos by OutKick

Alabama quarterback commit Julian Sayin set the internet on fire over the weekend with an absurd pass.

Sayin is ranked as a composite five star recruit by 247Sports and is currently the 11th best 2024 recruit in America in the composite rankings.

Alabama fans can’t wait to get him on campus running Nick Saban’s offense.

Nick Saban likely has high hopes for QB prospect Julian Sayin. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Well, Sayin set hype for his eventual arrival in Tuscaloosa through the roof with an pass that went viral a couple days ago.

In a video shared by 247Sports’ Greg Biggins, Sayin rolled out to the left and launched a ball across his body that appeared to travel about 50 yards down field.

It looked like Sayin had launched an artillery shell down field.

#Bama commit Julian Sayin with the old Doug Flutie jump pass pic.twitter.com/JgKtxAAH5c — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) May 22, 2023

Alabama fans can’t wait for Julian Sayin to show up.

This video is a great example of why Sayin has so much hype around him. He still has a year of high school left, but look at that arm!

Is he a QB or a machine created in a lab with a rocket launcher where his right arm should be. That pass was absolutely outrageous.

He clearly had to put some weight behind the throw, but even so, there’s no way you can argue it was anything other than incredibly impressive.

Nick Saban does two things very well. Win national titles and bring in an unbelievable amount of talent to Tuscaloosa.

Sayin is one of the best prospects in America, and after one more year of prep football action, he’ll be slinging it for the Crimson Tide.

The rich get richer and life is good when you’re an Alabama fan. It’s truly that simple at the end of the day. Props to Sayin for showing off his cannon. That’s exactly what fans want to see.