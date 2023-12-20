Julian Edelman Reveals Michael Jordan Wagered ‘A Bunch Of Money’ On Patriots In Super Bowl XLIX And Told Him, ‘Don’t F*** It Up’

Videos by OutKick

You have to imagine that playing in a Super Bowl is one of the most high-pressure situations an athlete could ever find themself in. So, the last thing they’d need is some added pressure from His Airness himself like Julian Edelman did before Super Bowl XLIX.

The former Patriots wideout hosts a podcast called Games With Names. On a recent episode, he hosted comedian Bert Kreischer. During the interview, Edelman talked about meeting not only Jordan but also Derek Jeter ahead of the game in Glendale back in 2015.

“And I’m super starstruck,” he said, per Mediaite, “and I’m about to play in the Super Bowl. I go up — and you could tell Jeter’s a very charming guy, welcoming. I go up [and say], ‘Mr. Jeter, I’m Julian Edelman. I’m playing in the Super Bowl.’ I felt weird introducing myself, but I wanted to meet him.”

However, MJ wasn’t particularly chatty. At least not until Edelman was about to leave.

Jordan Threw Some Added Pressure On Edelman

Jordan — who definitely didn’t try his hand at baseball as a way of serving a gambling suspension — informed Edelman that he had a lot riding on the Patriots to top the Seahawks.

“I started talking with Jeter and everything’s good,” Edelman said, “and as soon as the conversation’s about to end like five minutes in [and] I’m about to leave, Jordan comes up to me and he goes, ‘Hey kid, I got a bunch of money on you. Don’t f–k it up.’ And that’s the only thing he said to me.”

Now, a “bunch of money” is subjective. For most of us, that would probably mean throwing down a Ben Franklin. For Michael Jordan, a “bunch of money” has got to be at least enough to buy a house in a mid-sized city.

Edelman said he choked out the only thing you can say in that situation.

“I go, ‘Yes sir, Mr. Jordan,’” he said. “I didn’t know what to say. It was crazy.”

Fortunately for Jordan, the Seahawks forgot that they had Marshawn Lynch at the peak of his Marshawn Lynch-ness in the backfield on second and one. As you may recall Al Michaels yelling, that pass from Russell Wilson was “Intercepted at the goalline by Malcolm Butler!!!”

Edelman did his part though. He hauled in 9 receptions for a team-high 109 yards and a touchdown.

