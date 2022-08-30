Julian Edelman Hilariously Admits He Forgot Play Call Ahead Of Playoff TD

Julian Edelman was the definition of ‘a dude’ during his NFL career. He was undersized, not the fastest guy, and put his body on the line more than most would ever be willing to. Edelman simply knew how to make plays when his team needed them most, even when he didn’t know the actual play call.

The 36-year-old spent his entire career with the New England Patriots winning three Super Bowls and one Super Bowl MVP. During the 2019 campaign, Tom Brady’s last in New England, the Pats fell to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

While there’s not much to laugh about from that game if you’re a Pats fan, you can certainly smile at the fact that the only touchdown New England scored that day came via Edelman during a play he didn’t know what was going on.

Edelman scored on a reverse during the second quarter of the game, but only because Brady saved the day and got him into the right position – because he had forgotten what play the team had called.

He hilariously told the story during an appearance on ‘Inside The NFL.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Sports (@cbssports)

There’s honestly no telling how often this happens during NFL games. Some of the play calls and names are incredibly complex, so there have to be times when quarterbacks and wideouts improvise and just get the job done one way or another.

Edelman probably would have never admitted to not knowing the play while he was still a member of the Patriots. But, we’re thankful he shared the hilarious story now that he’s retired.