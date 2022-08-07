Inside Judge Robinson’s ‘Controversial’ Deshaun Watson Ruling With Amy Dash

Retired Federal Judge Sue L. Robinson, who heard Deshaun Watson’s disciplinary case, acknowledged it was unwanted contact when somebody releases their bodily fluids on somebody else.

But did Robinson suggest in her 16-page decision that when someone forcefully puts their genitals on someone else, this does not have a level violence or physical force?

Legal insider Amy Dash joined OutKick 360 to discuss the decision in Watson’s case more in-depth.

Dash told the OutKick 360 crew she thought former federal judge was “laying the groundwork for the NFL to come in and really make this punishment whatever it thinks it should be.”

Dash said she assumed NFL commissioner Roger Goodell would take the appeal, but isn’t surprised he passed it off. She said it’s just an easy avenue for the league to get that one year that it thinks is fair and just.

“But [Robinson] absolutely declared the NFL the victor here, at least in terms of her findings and her factual findings, are what the lengthier suspension, if there is one, will be based on. So this person who this is appealed to cannot go in and find things that she didn’t find, can disagree with the number of violations, for example, that she found,” Dash said.

“So she found almost 12 violations. So that was three different categories of the PCP — sexual assault on four women. Conduct detrimental to the integrity of the game with the four cases, and then also putting these women in genuine danger for their safety and well-being says four times three different violations.”

Dash said everybody’s shocked that the NFL met its burden to prove that more likely than not, Watson committed sexual assault on four people plus other violations, and come up with only a six-game suspension.

Deshaun Watson (4) of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 30, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

“If you look at the Personal Conduct Policy, it says that there’s a six game minimum for a sexual assault with physical force,” Dash said.

“For her to make the determination that there was no physical force, that is really subjective, unilateral, and took a lot of people by surprise because she’s basically saying that she didn’t feel that when somebody forcefully puts their genitals on someone else — and she acknowledged it was unwanted contact when somebody releases their bodily fluids on somebody else — that this is not this does not have a level of forget about violence, but physical force to it.”

Dash said it definitely does have physical contact.

“So I think, you know, it’s very controversial what she found,” she said. “And I really believe that she was just out of her element and setting the stage for someone else to do the dirty work here and increase the suspension. Or if you want to look at it from the flip side, someone to come in and be the hero and increase the suspension.”

When will we actually see Deshaun Watson take the field for the Browns?

Watch OutKick 360 live on YouTube from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Follow OutKick 360 on Twitter, and listen to full podcast episodes here.