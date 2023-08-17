Judge Grants Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase With Temporary Restraining Order Against Vengeful One-Night Stand

Videos by OutKick

A judge in Los Angeles County granted Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase with a temporary restraining order against a woman he had a one-night stand with. Chase accuses the woman of harassing him with crazed allegations over the past two years.

On Tuesday, Chase filed his request for a temporary restraining order against Ambar Hunter, an Instagram model that had a one-night stand with Chase in 2021.

For the past two years, Hunter has allegedly been harassing the young wideout. Hunter accused Chase of domestic violence, has posted vengeful content attacking Chase and his mother, and claims she shares a child with Chase after their one night of romance.

Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

She previously posted on IG: “Now Mr.chase you have some skeletons in your closet. … I have multiple videos that will end your career in one post. I’ll have my attorney at the bengals facility in 2.5 seconds. You know wassup.”

On Wednesday, an L.A. judge approved Chase’s request for the restraining order. Ambar Hunter is restricted from approaching Chase within 100 yards of distance, reports TMZ Sports.

Court documents provided by the outlet also noted that a hearing will take place on Sept. 7 regarding Chase’s request for a permanent restraining order.

Chase’s legal representation delivered a statement on the court’s approval of their client’s temporary restraining order.

The statement said,

“Earlier today Mr. Chase filed a restraining order in Los Angeles County in connection with Ms. Hunter’s ongoing harassment of Mr. Chase and his family since 2021.

“After exhausting every out of court remedy, he was left with no other option. Mr. Chase intends to use all legal options to protect himself and family from this unwarranted harassment. We have no further comment while this matter is pending.”

In his first two years in the NFL, Chase has tallied 168 catches, 2,501 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns.