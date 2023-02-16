Judge Demands Video Evidence From Hotel Alleging Misconduct Against Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin

Videos by OutKick

NFL Hall of Famer and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin may soon have his name cleared after a judge asked that the Arizona hotel alleging misconduct against Irvin provide names and video football of the alleged incident that got him pulled from on-air gigs during Super Bowl week.

It’s a positive step for Irvin toward clearing his name following an accusation of misconduct during his stay in Glendale on Feb. 5.

Irvin Hits Back With Lawsuit

This also comes a week after Irvin sued his female accuser and the Renaissance Hotel (owned by Marriott) for $100 million after they accused him of misconduct and reported it to the NFL. The woman and Irvin reportedly shared a 45-second interaction in the hotel lobby while he was drunk, but no ill intent was used during their talks.

Irvin lost out big from the accusation, getting pulled from all ESPN and NFL Network coverage during Super Bowl week.

The former Dallas wideout and his legal representation demanded that the hotel provide the name of his accuser and NFL officials that received their complaint, as well as lobby footage from the night of the alleged incident.

Irvin has previously stated that he was aware of existing footage from his interaction with the woman but that he had not seen it. He also claimed that he was being targeted by the hotel personnel as a form of “cancel culture” attempt.

Speaking with The Dallas Morning News, Irvin found the accusation appalling and was determined to tell his side of the story.

Big Consequences On The Way

Irvin’s lawsuit stated,

“Rash and thoughtless actions can have severe consequences. Marriott [parent company of Renaissance Hotels] apparently did not appreciate these simple truths when, in a rush to judgment, its employees and management inaccurately and inflammatorily accused Mr. Irvin of misconduct to the National Football League.”

Irvin appeared during an ESPN segment on Feb. 6 but was absent from all TV coverage the rest of the week.

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” Irvin told TDMN. “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out … I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. … I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds.”

He added, “I don’t really recall that conversation, to tell you the truth,” Irvin said. “We were out drinking. It was just a friendly conversation. ‘What’s up?’ I don’t even know. … I am totally perplexed.”

The accusers have until Feb. 20 to turn over the evidence.

