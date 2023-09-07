Judge Calls Parents A ‘Clear And Present Danger’ For Wanting To Know About Gender Identity

Videos by OutKick

Parents wanting to know about their children’s gender identity makes them a “clear and present danger,” according to a California judge.

The judge’s absurd, offensive comments are the result of a policy from Chino Valley School District, in the inland region of Southern California. Chino Valley’s new policy required parental notification if a student, ranging from ages as young as four and a half to up to 18, starts using a different gender identity while at school.

According to Real Clear Politics reporter Susan Crabtree, the judge admitted he hadn’t read the argument in favor of informing parents of their children’s attempts to change their gender at school, he also suggested that wasn’t his concern.

Instead, he viewed described his priority being, “how do we safeguard students identifying as LGBTQ+?”

BREAKING: A California judge issued a temporary restraining order against Chino Valley School District's policy of requiring parental notification if a student (as young as 4.5 – 18 yrs) asks to use a different gendered bathroom or play a different gendered sport.



But the worst, most disgraceful sentiment was that parents who are concerned about these issues are a “clear and present danger.” Presumably because many are rightfully upset when school officials conceal important information from them while espousing radical gender ideology in classrooms.

St. Paul, Minnesota. March 6, 2022. Because the attacks against transgender kids are increasing across the country Minneasotans hold a rally at the capitol to support trans kids in Minnesota, Texas, and around the country. (Photo by: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

California Highlights Dangers Of Radical Gender Ideology

The California Attorney General applauded the ruling, reinforcing that progressives view hiding information from parents as a key responsibility.

The Chino Valley School District says the fight has just begun, with Chino Valley Unified Board of Education President Sonja Shaw telling Fox News that they will prevail going forward.

“We can prevail as long as we stand united and strong against this agenda to marginalize parents and separate us further and further from our children,” she said. “Politicians in Sacramento are not qualified to parent our children. The policy does not stop any lifestyle changes, it simply says the parents have a right to know what is going on at school and not be the last person informed.”

“They picked the wrong parents to fight with,” she added. “These are our children and we love them, and we care for them, and we are not a danger to them, and we will make sure that is known, and we will show our children that we will not be submissive to unlawful ways to shut us out.”

Similar efforts to obscure information from parents has also happened in left wing states like Colorado.

READ: COLORADO TEACHERS UNION TRIED TO HIDE EVIDENCE OF GENDER IDENTITY SURVEYS

Progressive teachers view parents as their enemies, since parents may want their kids to learn important school subjects instead of facing unending indoctrination into left wing causes.

The judge’s ruling show that parents unfortunately have few allies in the fight to restore sanity to public schools. Politicians are enacting insane policies at the behest of transgender activists, judges serve to enforce those absurd beliefs, with little pushback from a supportive media.

Parents are left in the cold, forced to deal with kids being transitioned at school without their knowledge or approval. And given teachers unions are first and foremost progressive activists, this concerning trend is only set to get worse.