Colorado Teachers Union Tried To Hide Evidence Of Gender Identity Surveys

Another day, and yet another sign of how committed teachers unions are to radical gender ideology.

A teachers union in Colorado reportedly told its members to hide or destroy evidence that they’d surveyed children on their gender identity. And they did it after being expressly told not to by the district they work for.

Jeffco Public Schools, a school district near Denver, told teachers that they could not survey students on their preferred pronouns due to pending lawsuits. And their union promptly ignored it in order to follow their political ideology instead.

According to the Daily Wire, the union emailed teachers saying, “if you do a questionnaire, please make it a paper and pencil activity – any digital records are more permanent and may be requested under federal law.

“Make your notations about students and not hold on to the documents,” they continued.

As if we needed another example of how politicized ideologues like Randi Weingarten have thoroughly discredited the unions and the education they provide.

Parents Furious About Teachers Unions’ Workaround With Gender Identity Survey

Parents in the affected area were furious after learning of the union’s efforts at subterfuge.

A local group called Jeffco Kids First said that dozens of teachers apparently administered gender identity surveys, potentially violating federal and state laws.

One parent, Denise Crawford, told CBS Colorado that she believes she’s been “deceived, lied to, taken advantage of” by teachers after seeing her son bring home one of the surveys.

“I don’t feel I can trust the teachers,” she said. “This is not political. It’s just they’re breaking the law.”

District leadership expressed their frustration with the teachers involved, with one school board member, Susan Miller, saying that those who conducted the surveys could lose their licenses.

“The leadership actually provided an avenue to get around the law and basically saying it was OK,” Miller told CBS. “I want parents to know the district takes this very seriously.”

Instead of admitting wrongdoing, union president Brooke Williams issued a statement defending the unions extremist gender ideology.

“By allowing students an optional avenue to share their preferred pronouns while maintaining student privacy, we can better ensure that students feel safe, respected, and validated,” Williams said.

Unions Value Ideology Above Parents

Teachers unions have worked hard to make themselves the enemy of parents who want to be involved in their children’s lives.

This is just the latest incidence showing how little they care about anything other than enforcing their progressive beliefs on others. While that’s common in many corporations and agencies, schools should be free from such ideological aggression.

Especially on something as important as gender identity for minors.

The statement they issued in response shows that far from remorse for their misguided actions, the unions are defiantly proud of their potential violation of laws and parental rights. As long as they act in service of the left, nothing, in their eyes, can be viewed as wrong.