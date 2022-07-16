Juan Soto Turns Down $440 Million Offer From Nationals, Washington Will Listen To Trade Offers: Report

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto has turned down a massive contract offer from the Nationals and the organization will entertain trading the young All-Star, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Per Rosenthal’s report, Soto turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract offer which would have made him the highest-paid player in Major League Baseball history.

It’s the third offer by the Nationals organization in the past several months, and Washington is now considering changed its tune on moving Soto.

The Nationals control Soto for two more years after the 2022 season, so a trade this season is certainly not a requirement.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, it will take the “biggest trade package ever” in order to acquire Soto’s services.

Front offices are already having the conversations: What is it going to take to acquire Juan Soto in the wake of him turning down a 15-year, $440 million contract offer from the Nationals? And the answer is: The biggest trade package ever. “A Herschel Walker deal,” one GM said. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 16, 2022

Soto is hitting .247, has an on-base percentage of .405, and has 19 home runs and 42 RBI’s in 89 regular season games. He was recently selected as a 2022 All-Star reserve and has two Silver Slugger awards in his five-year career.

The Nationals have the worst record in baseball at 30-62.