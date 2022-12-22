The college career of JT Daniels has been unlike any other and he has a chance to make a big splash in the first game of his final season. It would come at the expense of the Texas Longhorns.

Daniels, a former five-star recruit in the Class of 2018, committed to USC and became just the second true freshman in school history to start a season opener. He played in 11 games during his first year and entered 2019 as QB1.

However, during the first game of his sophomore season, JT Daniels tore his ACL and later chose to transfer. That led him to Georgia, where he spent two years battling injury and other, healthier teammates for the starting job.

Stetson Bennett took over and never looked back, which led Daniels to transfer again after winning the national championship as a backup. He landed in West Virginia to reunite with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, but won just five games.

Now, with one year of eligibility remaining, Daniels is headed to Rice. It marks his fourth school in six years and is quite the drop from his time in Los Angeles.

Nonetheless, Daniels will hope to boost his NFL Draft stock with dominant play in Conference USA. And before he reaches conference play, assuming that the Owls do not play in Week Zero, the 6-foot-2. 226-pound quarterback will get an interesting test.

As things currently stand, Rice — which went 5-8 in 2022 — is set to open the 2023 season at Texas. JT Daniels will start his final season with a road game in Austin against the Longhorns.

Unless Rice plays in Week 0, J.T. Daniels' first game with the Owls is on the road in Austin, Texas.

Wouldn’t it be something if the Owls can take down Quinn Ewers and Steve Sarkisian?!

In addition to the game at Texas, Rice will host Houston and travel to BYU. Desperate to reignite interest from professional organizations, JT Daniels will have three opportunities to make a statement, and a C-USA schedule to put up big numbers. Only time will tell if it works out!