Former Five Star QB JT Daniels Retires Due To Medical Issues

Videos by OutKick

JT Daniels has played his last snap of football.

Daniels bounced all over the college football world with stops at USC, Georgia, West Virginia and Rice. Now, the former five star prospect and elite recruit has decided to step away from throwing passes on Saturdays in the fall.

The Rice QB is retiring after suffering multiple concussions, according to Pete Thamel. The former Bulldogs and Trojans QB will now enter coaching.

Rice quarterback JT Daniels is medically retiring from football after suffering multiple concussions and being advised to retire by his doctors, he tells ESPN. With his retirement, he plans to enter the coaching space now that his playing career is done. pic.twitter.com/zJQtFSUqMb — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 1, 2023

JT Daniels retires due to concussions.

Daniels left high school as a top 10 recruit in the 2018 class and was viewed as a major QB prospect. Many thought he was a lock to end up playing on Sundays.

Unfortunately, his career never took off the way many expected as Daniels dealt with seemingly nonstop health issues. After transferring to Georgia, it looked like he’d be the face of the Bulldogs.

However, an injury sidelined him, Stetson Bennett stepped into the starting role and never gave it up. Daniels then transferred to West Virginia for a single season and then to Rice.

JT Daniels was supposed to be the next star QB in college football. That never happened. He did have some success on the field throwing for 9,390 yards and 66 touchdowns since his debut at USC in 2018.

While the numbers weren’t too bad when he actually did manage to get on the field, there’s no question it feels like Daniels never reached his potential.

JT Daniels is retiring from football due to suffering concussions. He’s entering coaching. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Now, after six seasons of college football, the former five star recruit is stepping off the field and into coaching due to suffering concussions. You need to take care of your brain, and that’s what he’s doing. Hopefully, he finds some success as a coach. It’s a shame fans will never know what could have been if Daniels had stayed healthy. Let me know your thoughts on his career at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.