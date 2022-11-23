Joyriding Vandal Rips Through Browns Stadium’s Turf After Breaking In

FedEx Field met its match as the worst venue in the NFL after a vandal broke into the Browns’ FirstEnergy Stadium late Monday and ripped through the turf during a joyride.

News 5 Cleveland reported the break-in, which eventually required the assistance of Cleveland PD.

via News 5 Cleveland

According to the scene’s report, the trespasser is believed to have jumped a fence before hijacking the ride. The trespasser’s motive is unknown, though online sleuths assumed that it was another Browns fan distraught by Sunday’s 31-23 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Helicopter cameras watched as groundskeepers rolled over the damage to soothe the leftover damage.

Someone finally got so pissed they broke into First Energy and turfed the Browns field 😂 pic.twitter.com/NtCXC89lzA — Barstool Cleveland (@BS_Cleveland) November 22, 2022

Cleveland is set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Team officials commented that they expect the joyrider’s damage to be repaired by game time.

“Based on our internal evaluation, there was some superficial damage to the playing field that our grounds maintenance team is currently working to repair,” the Browns announced in a statement.

“We take great pride in the strong reviews and reputation of our stadium’s playing surface, have been in touch with the NFL on the matter and are confident after repair, our field will be ready for Sunday’s game.”

OutKick Wishes FirstEnergy Stadium a Speedy Recovery *praying hands emoji*