Joy Reid Claims She Didn’t Celebrate 4th Of July In Public Out Of Fear Of Being Shot

Joy Reid uncorked an all-time crazy take about the 4th of July and the fear of being shot.

Millions of Americans celebrated America’s birthday Tuesday with plenty of cold beers, great food, time with family and friends and fireworks to cap out the night.

The fireworks were so extensive where I live that it sounded like a war zone getting shelled with freedom. It’s what the 4th of July is all about.

Joy Reid claims she didn’t publicly celebrate the 4th of July out of fear about guns. (Photo by J. Countess/Getty Images)

Joy Reid cites fear of being murdered for not publicly celebrating the 4th of July.

However, Joy Reid didn’t participate because she was worried that she might get shot if she ventured outside.

“I did not go out on July 4th and would not. The idea of going to a mass gathering, a parade, or a big fireworks thing outside seems insane to me, to be blunt, in America, because America is awash with guns. And now people don’t just have them, they seem to want to shoot people with them and use them for whatever,” Reid said on her MSNBC show when talking about why she didn’t celebrate Independence Day out in public.

Watch the clip below. It’s delusion at a level that must be seen to be believed.

MSNBC's @JoyAnnReid: " I did not go out on July 4th & would not. The idea of going to a mass gathering, a parade, or a big fireworks thing outside seems insane to me, to be blunt, in America, because America is awash with guns & people … seem to want to shoot people."

Reid appears to live in fear.

Joy Reid is no stranger to dropping hot takes. For example, she infamously declared she knew climate change was responsible for a hurricane (she’s not a meteorologist or a scientist) and proudly claimed she only got into Harvard because of affirmative action.

However, this is next level. Not going outside because of fear of being shot just isn’t backed up by any evidence to justify the stance.

You’re more likely to die from heart disease or cancer and about the same chances of dying in a car crash as you are from guns in America, according to data from the National Safety Council (via Time). That data includes suicides. In 2019, FBI data indicates 10,258 people were murdered with guns in America.

Joy Reid didn’t publicly celebrate the 4th of July. She was worried about getting shot. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women)

Roughly 46,000 people die in car crashes annually, according to Forbes. If you remove suicides from gun deaths, you’re significantly more likely to die in a car crash than from being shot.

Do you not drive a car because you fear you might die? Furthermore, a lot of gun violence is concentrated in high-crime areas. Do we really think Joy Reid is hanging out in dangerous neighborhoods? I doubt it.

Of course, none of this matters to Joy Reid. She lives in her bubble, and might even truly believe the streets of America resemble Mogadishu during Black Hawk Down.

She shares that message with her audience, who also eat it up.

Joy Reid worried about being shot on the 4th of July. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

It just goes to show you can get on TV in 2023 and say just about anything without having to back it up. Normal people are enjoying life and not living in fear.