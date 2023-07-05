Videos by OutKick

MSNBC host Joy Reid attended Harvard University on account of affirmative action.

Her words. Not ours.

“I got into Harvard because of affirmative action,” said Reid.

Joy Reid: “I got into Harvard because of affirmative action.”



Correct.

pic.twitter.com/AQCePMSXNy — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) July 5, 2023

Keep in mind, Reid used the segment as justification that the Supreme Court was wrong to rule it unconstitutional to use race as a factor in college admissions.

She said affirmative action made her victim in the classroom:

“I was in a big conference class where some white students stood up and said, ‘Those students, the black students, they’re only here because of affirmative action.” It became a huge argument that we all ended up having,” said Reid.

“I had never had my academic credentials questioned. I had never had anyone question whether I was intelligent — until I got to Harvard. And it was a defining point of my experience there. It was one of the many reasons I was miserable during my freshman year. I felt completely out of place. People kept telling me, “You shouldn’t be here.”

Well, based on her test scores, she should not have been there.

Anyway, here are the consequences of admitting someone into an Ivy League college based on the color of their skin:

Here's the thing: the reason there's a thing called @FiveThirtyEight is because 538 was the margin in FL when the Republican SCOTUS reversed the 2000 election during a recount, making Dubya the president. That's the kind of margin where races can flip. That's not what's up now. — Mkay (@JoyAnnReid) November 10, 2020

Consider that MSNBC continues to use Reid, despite her misunderstanding of the electoral system, on its main desk for election coverage.

It’s no wonder a majority of Americans support the Supreme Court’s decision.

That and because the admission process is systemically racist:

The Supreme Court just ruled against Affirmative Action. Why?



Because it is systemically racist.



Harvard applicants in the top academic decile have different chances of admission depending on their race:



– Asians: 12.7%

– Whites: 15.3%

– Hispanics: 31.3%

– Blacks: 56.1% pic.twitter.com/AhI6p4n14h — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) June 29, 2023

In a meritocracy, Reid would have attended the Colorado Community College System and deputy edited the weekend blogs for Slate.com.

Instead, Harvard accepted her based on the color of her skin and MSNBC hired her to screech about the privileges of white people.

It’s called anti-racism.

One can catch Reid weekdays in primetime. There, she recently warned black people that the GOP keeps them alive “only to cook white people steaks.”

Whatever that means.