Journalist Fired After Reportedly Saying Mel Tucker Accuser Brenda Tracy Lied, Covering Claims Made By Tucker’s Attorneys

A reporter for a Michigan TV station has been fired after tweeting information that supported former Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker’s version of the sexual harassment allegations that led to his ousting.

Audrey Dahlgren, formerly the sports director at Lansing, Mich., TV station WLNS, was reportedly fired late last week.

Dahlgren, a veteran reporter, tweeted information released by Tucker and his attorneys. This comes as the former Spartans head coach is in a legal battle over whether or he still owed $80 million left on his contract.

Michigan State claims to have terminated Tucker’s employment for cause.

This info included a tweet that featured an email from Tucker’s legal team. It included an allegation that Tracy was engaged in simultaneous consensual relationships with Tucker and at least one other coach.

Mel Tucker will not be appearing at the hearing and his legal team announces some new evidence.



They found Brenda Tracy was in simultaneous consensual personal relationships with Tucker and at least one other married coach contrary to what she told the investigator. pic.twitter.com/4iXr5AIY8F — Audrey Dahlgren (@AudreyDahlgren) October 5, 2023

This caught YouTube host Justin Spiro’s attention. He quote-tweeted Dahlgren’s report. He noted that the relationship with another coach is secondary to the bigger issue of whether or not Tracy lied to investigators.

Assume this is true.



Brenda Tracy being in a relationship with another married coach is salacious, but of secondary importance.



The bigger issue would be if she LIED about the relationship to an investigator.



Title IX weighs the credibility of each party, not their morality. https://t.co/oMFsSgO6c6 — Justin Spiro (@DarkoStateNews) October 5, 2023

While Spiro appeared to be doing some kind of hypothetical thought exercise, Dahlgren responded with a since-deleted tweet that said Tracy had lied and highlighted the part about her telling investigators about being single, which contradicts the claim from Tucker’s attorneys.

Reporter Audrey Dahlgren’s since-deleted tweet. (Screenshot)

Dahlgreen’s wording — despite pointing out an instance in which it appears that Tracy at the very least contradicted her story — drew criticism.

Yikes… somebody needs to rein this reporter in. This is far from objective reporting and is seriously opening @WLNS up to unnecessary liability. https://t.co/TiKoJVaokB — Elizabeth Abdnour (@lizabdnour) October 5, 2023

Dahlgren responded to one criticism by saying that she had updated a story on the station website to include the words “they claim” to the Tucker legal team’s allegations.

Dahlgreen Corrected Her Tweet Saying Tucker Accuser Had Lied

Additionally, Dahlgren said her tweet in which she said Tracy lied had been misinterpreted, and that she attempted to correct the language.

My tweet was misinterpreted.



I went back and corrected the language.



I'm not taking it down or deleting it specifically so people know there was no ill will or intention of defending one camp or the other. https://t.co/yzh2NZNwjP — Audrey Dahlgren (@AudreyDahlgren) October 5, 2023

Fair enough, it happens. It’s why pencils have erasers and X has an edit button (if you pay for it). Dahlgren attempted to rectify the situation, saying that her tweet had been misrepresented.

Eventually, however, Dahlgren’s credibility was called into question. She was accused of not doing her job “responsibly” by USA Today reporter Kenny Jacoby.

Folks, reporting is hard. Most journalists try to do their jobs responsibly, with care for those involved.



Then there’s whatever this person is doing.



This is not the way to correct bad info. You screenshot, delete, then do a new post with the correct information and the… https://t.co/fUNN5gpnfr — Kenny Jacoby (@kennyjacoby) October 5, 2023

Dahlgren shot back that she had previously retweeted some of Jacoby’s articles on the same story. To show both sides.

Kenny, I have quote tweeted and retweeted your articles. Yet you are accusing me of being one-sided?



Harassing another journalist in this situation is not the answer. Do better. — Audrey Dahlgren (@AudreyDahlgren) October 5, 2023

Much of the criticism seemed to be aimed at the fact that Dahlgren was reporting on Tucker’s attempts to assert his innocence. It sure seems like claims made by his legal team would be worth reporting, and happens all the time.

In a later tweet, Dahlgren even went on to clarify that some specificities were lacking in Tucker’s claims.

For more context, Mel Tucker’s legal team wouldn’t disclose who the witness is or how they became aware of the details.



They say they’ll only identify this witness to the Board of Trustees “should they desire to discuss this matter.” https://t.co/fiNV4UPiMQ — Audrey Dahlgren (@AudreyDahlgren) October 5, 2023

However, it appears it was too little too late.

This all happened on Thursday, October 5. Multiple reports — including one from her old pal Kenny Jacoby — announced that WLNS had fired Dahlgren on Friday over her now-deleted tweet.

Update: WLNS fired Audrey Dahlgren on Friday for her tweets uncritically parroting Mel Tucker’s claims. The station’s general manager, Marci Daniels, called Brenda Tracy on Saturday to apologize. https://t.co/0BmUOBc3Uo — Kenny Jacoby (@kennyjacoby) October 10, 2023

“Uncritical parroting” seems like a real stretch. Dahlgren pointed out some of the vagueries of the statements from Tucker’s attorneys.

Dahlgren’s bio on the WLNS website has been removed.

OutKick reached out to WLNS about the reason for Dahlgren’s reported firing but has yet to hear back.

