Josh Rosen Signs With A New NFL Team

Quarterback Josh Rosen is back on an NFL team.

The former first round pick back in 2018 has been signed by the Vikings as a member of the team’s practice squad.

This is now Rosen’s sixth different team since entering the league in 2018. In his career so far, the former UCLA star has thrown for 2,864 yards, 12 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

The #Vikings have signed QB Josh Rosen to their practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2022

Josh Rosen, once again, gets another shot.

Rosen was a superstar at UCLA and entered the league with plenty of hype when the Cardinals drafted him 10th overall in 2018.

He was viewed as the future of the franchise. Unfortunately for him, the team was consumed by chaos, there was a coaching change and Kyler Murray was drafted first overall the very next season.

From there, Rosen was dumped to the Dolphins and has bounced all over the league ever since.

Josh Rosen signed to Minnesota’s practice squad. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

He’s still young.

Despite being arguably the textbook definition of a veteran journeyman quarterback, Josh Rosen is only 25.

That might be hard to believe, but it’s 100% true. He’s still very young, and we all know NFL QBs can easily play deep into their 30s.

Josh Rosen will obviously never be an NFL star and his days of being locked at as even a possible starter are likely behind him.

The Vikings sign Josh Rosen. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

However, he could manage to have a career as a backup. The Vikings now can work him on the practice squad and maybe hold him into the offseason. Either way, Josh Rosen somehow gets his sixth chance at an NFL career. Incredible resilience.