Josh Rosen’s Career Takes Another Unfortunate Hit

The Cleveland Browns have parted ways with quarterback Josh Rosen.

The former first round pick in the 2018 NFL draft was released from Cleveland’s practice squad Monday, according to Tom Pelissero.

The #Browns released QB Josh Rosen from the practice squad. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 10, 2022

Since being the 10th overall pick in 2018, Rosen’s career has been incredibly rocky and he’s struggled to hang around on any roster for an extended period of time.

Since entering the league, he’s played for six teams. He went from being a first round pick more than four years ago to playing for the Cardinals, Dolphins, Buccaneers, 49ers, Falcons and Browns. Now, he’s back on the free agency market.

The Browns release Josh Rosen. The former UCLA QB has played for six different teams. He was a first round pick in 2018. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The craziest part is Josh Rosen is still only 25, and he won’t turn 26 until right before the Super Bowl this season.

He’s very young, and in theory, could still have plenty of football ahead of him. However, there’s also a chance this could be the end of the road for Josh Rosen.

The Browns cut quarterback Josh Rosen. He had been on the practice squad. Will another team sign Rosen? He’s only 25-years-old. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Since entering the league, he’s thrown for 2,864 yards, 12 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 24 career appearances. It’ll be interesting to see if another team takes a shot on him given his young age, but Josh Rosen’s career has now taken another hit.