Josh McDaniels apparently really struggles dealing with full grown adults.
The Raiders head coach is 0-3 to start the 2022 season, and there’s plenty of speculation swirling about his job security.
Well, former NFL player Tyler Polumbus, who played for McDaniels when he coached the Broncos, shined a light on his coaching style and it’s downright hilarious.
Josh McDaniels had some bizarre tactics.
The retired NFL lineman tweeted a lengthy thread about interactions with McDaniels, and it sounds like the Raiders coach treated grown adults like little kids.
Most notably, he teased a “special reward” for players after training camp, and it turned out to be nothing more than a t-shirt and some ice cream.
To make the situation in Denver under McDaniels even funnier, he had 25 painted slogans on the wall, and if you forgot one of them, players would get an “ass chewing.”
It seems like McDaniels was under the impression he was running boot camp for the Marines and not an NFL team with millionaire adults.
However, Polumbus also made it clear that from an Xs and Os standpoint, McDaniels absolutely knows what he’s doing.
The Raiders coach just “didn’t know how to handle people” when he was coaching the Broncos.
The optics of a coach offering players ice cream as a reward is downright hilarious. Imagine walking up to a grown man and offering him a creamsicle as a reward.
It’s beyond demeaning. Funny? Yes. Unbelievably condescending from Josh McDaniels? Without a doubt.
As for Josh McDaniels’ future in Las Vegas, he better find a way to start winning ASAP. If not, he’s going to get shown the door just like he was in Denver.