Josh McDaniels apparently really struggles dealing with full grown adults.

The Raiders head coach is 0-3 to start the 2022 season, and there’s plenty of speculation swirling about his job security.

Well, former NFL player Tyler Polumbus, who played for McDaniels when he coached the Broncos, shined a light on his coaching style and it’s downright hilarious.

Former Broncos player shares stories about Josh McDaniels. (Photo By Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Josh McDaniels had some bizarre tactics.

The retired NFL lineman tweeted a lengthy thread about interactions with McDaniels, and it sounds like the Raiders coach treated grown adults like little kids.

Most notably, he teased a “special reward” for players after training camp, and it turned out to be nothing more than a t-shirt and some ice cream.

2.After completing training camp with fully padded 2 a days as often as was legal he hyped up a special reward after practice. It was an ice cream truck and a t-shirt that said “Ironman”. Our reward was ice cream….thanks for the creamsicle — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) September 29, 2022

To make the situation in Denver under McDaniels even funnier, he had 25 painted slogans on the wall, and if you forgot one of them, players would get an “ass chewing.”

It seems like McDaniels was under the impression he was running boot camp for the Marines and not an NFL team with millionaire adults.

4. We had about 25 slogans painted on the walls. God Forbid you forget what the slogan was above the door entering the cafeteria…Josh would call players out in team meeting & ask what each slogan said. If you forgot a single word…Ass Chewing… — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) September 29, 2022

“Coach are you alright”. Response.. “That’s a hard man to work for”. Me..”So are you coming back?” Coach..”Hell no.” Me..”you getting fired or leaving?” Coach..”I don’t care but I’m getting the hell out of here” — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) September 29, 2022

However, Polumbus also made it clear that from an Xs and Os standpoint, McDaniels absolutely knows what he’s doing.

The Raiders coach just “didn’t know how to handle people” when he was coaching the Broncos.

I will cap this thread off w/ 1 final thought…



Josh knew the X’s and O’s as well as any coach I’ve been around. You won’t hear any former players saying he doesn’t know football. He just didn’t know how to handle people.



He says he has learned from his mistakes. Time will tell — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) September 29, 2022

The optics of a coach offering players ice cream as a reward is downright hilarious. Imagine walking up to a grown man and offering him a creamsicle as a reward.

It’s beyond demeaning. Funny? Yes. Unbelievably condescending from Josh McDaniels? Without a doubt.

Tyler Polumbus shares a tweet thread about Josh McDaniels. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

As for Josh McDaniels’ future in Las Vegas, he better find a way to start winning ASAP. If not, he’s going to get shown the door just like he was in Denver.