Josh McDaniels Supports DaVante Adams After Shoving Incident

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is supporting Davante Adams after his team’s wide receiver shoved a camera guy to the ground after Vegas’ loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

The man walked directly in front of Adams as he was leaving the field in Kansas City. While he showed zero-self awareness in the situation, Adams shouldn’t have put his hands on the person.

Hours after a police report was taken on Adams regarding his shove of the cameraman, McDaniels spoke highly of Adams and his character.

“I support Davante wholeheartedly as a human being,” McDaniels said, according to ESPN. “As a person, he’s a great guy. I know that was an unfortunate situation. We obviously don’t want any of our guys to be doing anything like that. He knows that. He’s very well aware of that. But I know the person; I don’t think there was any intent behind it, on his part.”

Davante Adams was visibly upset after the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/XW2fmx6adJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2022

Adams is reportedly facing discipline from the NFL, which McDaniels said the team will fully comply with.

The Kansas City Police Department shared a statement on Tuesday morning explaining the man – a freelance photographer – suffered an injury and was taken to a local hospital. The incident is being investigated by the Kansas City Assault Unit, which at completion, prosecutors will determine any applicable charges.

Adams shared an apology both through the media and on social media shortly after the incident.

Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 11, 2022

The Raiders are on a bye this week therefore the NFL doesn’t have to act swiftly in making a decision on disciplinary measures for Adams.