Josh McDaniels Destroyed His Kids’ Halloween Celebration After Being Fired

Josh McDaniels pulled the ultimate party foul with his kids after the Las Vegas Raiders fired him.

McDaniels was shown the door at the end of October after going 3-5 through the first eight games of the season. He ended his very brief tenure with the Raiders with a record of 9-16. To say it was a disaster would be fair.

Well, turns out being fired also ended up ruining Halloween for his four kids.

Josh McDaniels was fired after going 3-5 in 2023. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

Josh McDaniels spoils Halloween for his kids after being fired.

How did McDaniels handle his firing on the same day kids go trick-or-treating? Did he just keep his mouth shut and let them enjoy the moment? Did he perhaps just go into dad mode and not worry about it until the next day?

Nope. He called his kids home from trick-or-treating to give them the bad news, according to The Athletic.

Yes, Josh McDaniels thought it was a good idea to bring his kids home from trick-or-treating to let them know he’d been fired as an NFL head coach for the second time.

Josh McDaniels ruined Halloween for his kids after being fired. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

This is a clown move from McDaniels.

The optics of it are downright hilarious, even if they shouldn’t be. Imagine four super sad kids dressed in costumes as the former Raiders coach tells them he’s out of a job.

They got all dressed up, were laughing and smiling, filling buckets with candy and enjoying being an innocent kid. Then, their dad decides to ruin their day because his was also ruined. It’s an absolutely brutal swing of events.

The highest of highs and the lowest of lows in the span of a few minutes. While we don’t know how his kids were dressed, I’d like to imagine he was delivering the news to them dressed up as Power Rangers or perhaps a Disney character. Just decked out head-to-toe in gear clinging to candy with all their might as their dad just destroys the mood.

The Raiders fired Josh McDaniels after starting the season 3-5. He didn’t even last two full seasons with the team. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Seriously, what the hell was McDaniels thinking. Next time, let the poor kids finish having some fun before ruining their spirits. Let me know if you agree at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.