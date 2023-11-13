Josh Jacobs Gets Solid Advice From Bo Jackson: ‘Run A Motherf***er Over’

Videos by OutKick

Josh Jacobs played his best game of the year on Sunday Night Football.

The Raiders’ star running back rushed for a season-high 116 yards on 27 carries en route to Las Vegas’ 16-12 win over the New York Jets.

“I think that the wins like this, especially against that type of defense — to be able to grind it out, to compete – it really felt like a slugfest out there,” Jacobs said after the game.

“I was getting hit by three or four people some plays. I’m like, ‘Damn.’ But I’m getting back up and I’m like, ‘All right, we’re going to come back at you.'”

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Maybe Jacobs just found his groove. Or maybe it was the advice he got from former Raiders Pro Bowler Bo Jackson.

“I talked to Bo Jackson this week, and he just told me, he said, ‘Man, you run a motherf-cker over. You pick him up and you say, all right, I’m going to come back 40 seconds later,'” Jacobs said. “And I tried to have that mentality today.”

Whatever the motivation, it worked.

Bo Jackson talked to Josh Jacobs this week and told him:



“Run a motherf***er over.”#Raiders #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/xVeS7s4sps — Logan Reever (@loganreever) November 13, 2023

Since Las Vegas fired coach Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi and general manager Dave Ziegler, the Raiders have won both their games and improved their record to 5-5.

And Josh Jacobs, too has shown improvement since the overhaul.

Last season, the All-Pro led the NFL in rushing with 1,653 yards. But through the first eight games this season, Jacobs had averaged just 51 yards on 16.6 carries. In the last two games, though, Jacobs has run for 214 yards and two touchdowns on 53 carries.

And he has nothing but good things to say about his new OC Bo Hardegree.

“The thing that I like about Bo the most is, obviously, he takes his chances and things like that,” Jacobs said. “But also he listens to the other coaches. If we feel like something is not working or we feel like we didn’t get to a play that we needed to get to, he goes in there and he listens to the coaches and he goes out there and calls it. The biggest thing that I like about him is he’s coachable, too.”

(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

If they keep it up, they might even have an outside shot at the Playoffs.

But the new-look Raiders have a tough road ahead. Next, they’ll take on the Dolphins in Miami. They’ll also have to contend with Kansas City twice and Minnesota.

Better call up Bo Jackson for some more words of wisdom.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.