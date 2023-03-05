Videos by OutKick

Josh Gordon is back playing the game that he loves and is having a lot of fun along the way. As is his quarterback, Ben DiNucci.

That was evident during Saturday night’s matchup against the Las Vegas Vipers,

Gordon, 31, was drafted in the sixth round of the XFL Draft last month by the Seattle Sea Dragons. He returned to Washington, where he played two years with the Seahawks, and has quickly become DiNucci’s best red zone target.

In fact, Gordon leads the XFL with 225 yards receiving and three touchdowns on 13 catches, the third most in the league. He has been a crucial component to Seattle’s offense in its first three games, two of which resulted in wins.

The second win took place on Saturday night against the Las Vegas Vipers and Gordon was the hero.

His first score of the night came late in the third quarter, which helped put the Sea Dragons back in the game. It was the start of the comeback.

And then, with 59 seconds, Seattle was down by two on 4th-and-2.

Although they only needed a first down, Josh Gordon went for six!

DiNucci threw deep down field to Gordon, who went up over a diving defender, backpedaled away from two more Vipers in pursuit for five yards, cut back inside to split the paid of would-be tacklers and strolled across the goal line. The play, which was kind of unbelievable and didn’t seem like it would result in six, ended up deciding the game!

THE SEA DRAGONS DINUCCI TO JOSH GORDON. pic.twitter.com/qRVRa1tllF — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) March 5, 2023

DiNucci, who completed 29-of-37 passes for 377 yards and four touchdowns in the comeback win, was giggling uncontrollably as Gordon waltzed into the end zone. It was the ultimate sickos laugh.

also the shrieking pic.twitter.com/vHTURR0ueE — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 5, 2023

The XFL might not be appointment television at this stage of the new era, but it has provided a few great moments thus far. DiNucci to Gordon is a touchdown that will forever live in league history!