Josh Gordon Signs With A New NFL Team

Josh Gordon has found a new home in the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs cut Gordon earlier in the week, but it didn’t take him long at all to sign with a new team.

Gordon has agreed to join Tennessee’s practice squad, and his agent told Adam Schefter, “The comeback continues.”

Titans are signing former Chiefs’ WR Josh Gordon to their practice, per his agent @zachiller of @LAASportsEnt, who said, “The comeback continues.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2022

The Titans are now the fifth team Josh Gordon has joined since joining the league in 2012. Previously, he spent time with the Browns, Patriots, Seahawks and Chiefs.

Now, he’s on another roster, and there’s no doubt at all fans are pulling for him.

Josh Gordon signs with the Titans. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Gordon has been suspended multiple times for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, and the worst part was that he dominated the league before running into nonstop trouble.

In 2013, Gordon had 1,646 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. After missing two full seasons and multiple other games, he’s never been able to recapture that magic.

However, he managed to stay out of trouble his entire time with the Chiefs, and if he can do that with the Titans, there’s a good chance he’ll stick around.

The Tennessee Titans sign Josh Gordon to the team’s practice squad. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

No matter what, Gordon is sticking around in the NFL after years of issues. That’s good news for him and fans.